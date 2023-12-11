Transport Taxi company Faras takes on rivals with plan to expand

Faras general manager Allan Maimbu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

Ride-hailing and on-demand services provider Faras plans to expand to Nakuru, Mombasa and Kisumu next April as it grows outside Nairobi.

The move will see it rival other digital ride-hailing platforms such as Bolt, Little and Wasili, which have a presence in the towns.

“We will expand our ride-hailing services into Nakuru, Mombasa and Kisumu by the first quarter of next year,” Faras general manager Allan Maimbu told the Business Daily.

The taxi-hailing business has become more competitive as rivals seek a piece of increased spending on the platforms by the middle class and business owners.

Ride-hailing options

Faras, the newest local taxi-hailing company, commenced its operations last November in Nairobi.

Faras' customers can hail transport services, including car hire, food delivery and package delivery.

The digital taxi firm says its expansion bid aims to make urban transportation convenient and affordable to everyone while offering an array of ride-hailing options.

“We aim to revolutionise the way people move around the city, ensuring convenience, safety, and gratification for our drivers and customers,” said Mr Maimbu.

He said going forward, Faras users can look forward to receiving cash-back rewards of up to 10 percent on random trips and trip discounts of up to 30 percent.

Additionally, the company plans to implement monthly rewards for both drivers and customers, fostering a sense of community and appreciation.

In a bid to ensure seamless and secure travel experiences, Faras has prioritised security features within its application.

The company's commitment to excellence extends to its customers, who are set to benefit from a new daily target bonus system for customers.

Completing 10 trips a week under Faras could earn customers Sh500 and accomplishing 15 trips a week could yield Sh1,000 in bonuses.

→ [email protected]