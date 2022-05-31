Shipping & Logistics Tourism players push for open skies to attract more visitors

Tourists alight from the cruise ship MS Nautica at the port of Mombasa on January 19, 2017. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By FARHIYA HUSSEIN

More by this Author

Tourism stakeholders from the coast region have called for the implementation of the open skies policy to enable international flights to land directly in Mombasa.

The players said easing the entry of foreign airlines to Mombasa will significantly boost the sector.

Open skies policy means liberalisation and ease of access and rules of use of national airports for foreign airlines.

Currently, there are two airlines landing directly at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa, including the Ethiopian charter flight.

“Some international airlines used to land in Mombasa but they were stopped. Qatar, Ukraine and Turkey are among them. But there is potential if they are allowed again,” said Kenya Coast Tourism Association (KCTA) chairman Victor Shitakha during a meeting with Middle East carrier Fly Emirates.

The Fly Emirates and Fly Dubai among many others have expressed interest in wanting to land directly.

ALSO READ: Travellers at airports up 85pc in three months

“They want to land directly but they are being told to land in Nairobi. Guests are complaining of the hectic procedures. Someone coming from the United Kingdom, an eight-hour flight, has to catch another domestic flight... with heavy bags that is very tiring,” said Mr Shitakha.

“Tourism has been going down steadily. The other day there was the launch of a tourism strategic plan but we want by ourselves to start selling the coast destination as one,” he added, noting that they had a meeting with different airlines who have expressed interest to fly to Mombasa city directly.

“We need an extension of Diani and Malindi airports. It will boost the tourism sector, increasing the number of people coming to the coastal cities,” he said.

KCTA chief executive officer Julius Owino noted that tourism received a boost during December and Easter holidays.

“Comparing the number we had last year, there is a growth level. Last year we barely received 800,000 guests in the country. If we push the open skies policy, we can attract about two to three million people a year,” said Mr Owino.

He asked the hotel industry to leverage on meetings and conferences to make more income.

“Bed occupancies have gone down to an average of 40 percent. Some hotels are doing well because the government is finishing the year, there are a lot of meetings going on,” said Mr Owino.

ALSO READ: Tourism players want ‘idle’ cruise terminal revved up

Lisa Kibutu of Jumuiya Ya kaunti za Pwani Secretariat said the tourism associations are trying to sell the coastal destination as a package.

“We are pushing for the policy to be implemented because we have so many beautiful places in the six coastal towns. We have national parks, Lamu cultural activities, the blue economy and agricultural/horticultural products,” she said.

At the same time, they challenged the gubernatorial aspirants in the six coastal counties to address the tourism issues.

“We want to have a meeting with them and understand what it is they are going to do in terms of improving the tourism sector,” said Mr Shitakha.

[email protected]