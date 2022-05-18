Technology Crypto platform unveiled in Kenya

By BONFACE OTIENO

Mara, a Pan-African crypto exchange, has launched its operations in Kenya.

The Mara Wallet will enable users to buy, send, sell and withdraw both fiat and crypto-assets instantly and without any prior crypto knowledge. This will allow users to send money in real-time, without any processing times or delays.

“Mara’s mission is to facilitate a more equitable distribution of capital by providing a decentralised alternative that spans across tribes, class, cultures, and countries,” says Chi Nnadi, co-founder and CEO of Mara in a statement on Wednesday.

The Mara suite of products addresses a variety of essential crypto-finance needs while complying with local regulations and being built authentically for the African audience.