Crypto platform unveiled in Kenya

Crypto platform unveiled in KenyaThursday May 19 2022
Mara, a Pan-African crypto exchange, has launched its operations in Kenya.
The Mara Wallet will enable users to buy, send, sell and withdraw both fiat and crypto-assets instantly and without any prior crypto knowledge. This will allow users to send money in real-time, without any processing times or delays.
“Mara’s mission is to facilitate a more equitable distribution of capital by providing a decentralised alternative that spans across tribes, class, cultures, and countries,” says Chi Nnadi, co-founder and CEO of Mara in a statement on Wednesday.
The Mara suite of products addresses a variety of essential crypto-finance needs while complying with local regulations and being built authentically for the African audience.
