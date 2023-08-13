Technology Experts back use of fibre Internet to cut cyber threats

By LINET OWOKO

Internet experts have asked businesses to opt for broadband fibre Internet connection to avert cyber threats that come with the use of Wi-Fi networks.

“Broadband fibre connection is generally considered to be more secure than wireless and WI-FI connections. This is because fibre optic cables are less susceptible to interference and hacking than radio waves. Additionally, fibre optic cables are not easily tapped into compared to wireless networks,” says Stanley Mwangi Chege.

Until recently, most businesses had not prioritised cyber security in their operations leading to several losses including millions of money and even damage to their reputation, a situation that has prompted the need for new technology.

Kenya savings and credit co-operative societies (Saccos) for instance lost up to Sh106 million in the 17 months to March 2021 to cybercriminals, according to the Central Bank of Kenya.

Password compromises and insider threats are considered the biggest cyber threats by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) with over half of the businesses in Kenya operating under co.ke domains having experienced cybersecurity breaches in three months to March this year.

Compared to Wi-Fi networks, Benard Kioko says fibre’s resistance to electromagnetic interference enhances network stability, reducing the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches.

Wi-Fi networks, he says, can be more vulnerable to various security threats like eavesdropping, and password cracking.

Other benefits

“Fibre internet is more secure for businesses as they require a physical connection, making them less vulnerable to unauthorised access. Despite having advancements in its security protocols such as WPA3 which have improved Wi-Fi security, vulnerabilities still exist,” says Mr Kioko.

Cybersecurity, he adds, affects the ability to win new businesses, hire new talent, and contract better suppliers.

Besides security, the experts say fibre internet offers other benefits, including faster speed, and reliability that can propel business operations to higher levels even as it protects it from cyberattacks.

In its latest plans, the CA announced it will be rolling out 100,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable in 19 remote counties to increase affordable access to broadband internet.

So far, 9.8 million Kenyans, representing nine percent or the population, have access to broadband internet.

While fibre is considered more secure, the experts however say it is essential to implement strong security practices regardless of the type of network being used.

“It is important to note that no connection is completely secure. Even broadband fibre connections can be vulnerable to cyber-attacks if they are not properly secured. it is important to take steps to protect your data and devices regardless of the type of connection you use,” advises Dr Chege.

“Proper configuration, encryption, and regular updates and patching for both fibre and Wi-Fi networks is very important. Employee training should always be on the checklist as they regularly interact with the business,” says Mr Kioko.

