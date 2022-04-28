Technology Google taps Microsoft Nairobi hub boss Jack Ngare as technical director

Jack Ngare during the official launch of mKey, Africa's first keyboard app. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ADONIJAH NDEGE

More by this Author Summary Until his appointment, Mr Ngare was the head of Microsoft’s tech innovation and development center, which was established three years ago, but last month opened a new centre of operation in Nairobi’s Westlands.

Google Cloud’s Office of the CTO (OCTO) is a global team of senior technology experts and former enterprise CTOs.

American tech giant Google has tapped Microsoft Africa Development Centre (ADC) managing director Jack Ngare to join its cloud business as a technical director in the Office of the Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Until his appointment, Mr Ngare was the head of Microsoft’s tech innovation and development center, which was established three years ago, but last month opened a new centre of operation in Nairobi’s Westlands.

“Google Cloud’s Office of the CTO not only helps our customers create their future with technology but also guides Google on what challenges the world’s enterprises are trying to solve,” said Will Grannis, Google Cloud’s chief technology officer.

“We are thrilled to have Jack join our growing team and bring his expertise to companies based in Kenya and around the world.”

Google Cloud’s Office of the CTO (OCTO) is a global team of senior technology experts and former enterprise CTOs whose mission is to foster collaborative innovation between Google Cloud and its largest, strategic customers.

The team works hand-in-hand with customers to address complex business challenges and advise companies as they transform their business with technology.

“As Google Cloud builds its presence in Africa, I am honoured to join this growing team to better support local businesses,” said Jack Ngare.

“With the growth of digitization, it is more important than ever to help companies use technology to modernise, scale, and reach their customers’ needs.”

[email protected]