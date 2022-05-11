Technology Huawei hunts for top global talent in green strategy plan

Chinese tech firm Huawei is looking to hire top global talent to support its innovation strategy and green intelligent world. PHOTO | AFP

By LYNET IGADWAH

“For us to effectively tackle the prevailing and future global challenges, we need to attract world-class talent and work together to push the limits of science and technology," said Huawei rotating chairman Ken Hu.

Some of the projects that Huawei is focusing on are in the areas of connectivity, artificial intelligence, smart devices, smart vehicles and smart manufacturing. Those selected will be posted to handle the various projects as the firm focuses on innovation that makes the world a better place.

"We don't mind where you’re from, where you graduated, or what you studied, as long as you have a dream for the future and believe you can make it happen, we want you to come and join us,” Mr Hu said.

Kenya is one of the participating nations in a series of digital skills development programmes aimed at enhancing ICT talent, skills training and transfer as well as creating more jobs in the ICT sector through collaboration with various stakeholders.

The Top Minds Recruitment plan is supported by local universities who commend it for complementing their computer science courses.

Kenyatta University vice-chancellor, Professor Paul Wainaina noted that it is to contribute towards the country’s desire to build an innovation-driven economy.

“By supporting university students with these practical sessions, we are not only supporting the government achieve its Vision 2030 but also building the capacity among youth to complement academia to steer the country’s talent in the right direction,” he said.

