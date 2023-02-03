Technology KeNIC appoints new CEO to drive .ke domain uptake

Newly appointed Kenya Network Information Centre (KeNIC) CEO Andrew Mwanyota Lewela. PHOTO | COURTESY

By KABUI MWANGI

The Kenya Network Information Centre (KeNIC) – the entity charged with registration and issuance of the dot ke domain – has appointed Andrew Mwanyota Lewela as its new CEO effective February 1 following the resignation of Joel Karubiu who joined the agency in 2019.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Lewela worked at tech firm Sambali Group Limited where he steered the development of a technology and government affairs advisory practice.

He has also been previously engaged as a lecturer of Project Management at the Kenya Methodist University.

“He is an experienced digital economy and public policy professional with a wealth of experience in software/technology sales, country marketing/positioning, strategic planning, project management, government affairs and product development, having spent over 18 years in various roles within the public and private sectors,” said KeNIC in a statement.

“Some of the organizations that have shaped Andrew’s career include the ICT Authority, Safaricom, Oracle, International Trade Centre, and Cellulant.”

Lewela holds a Master’s degree in Commerce from Deakin University, a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Mathematics and Physics from the University of Nairobi, and a Graduate Diploma in Management Information Systems from Strathmore University.

