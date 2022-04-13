Technology Kenya varsities entrench hybrid learning model

Dr Alice Njuguna, the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academics, research and student affairs at Zetech University during a flipped class session. PHOTO | SIMON CIURI | NMG

By SIMON CIURI

More by this Author Summary Flipped learning allows the teacher to provide more personalised attention and learners to work at their pace, which accommodates slow, average and gifted learners.

Moodle, YouTube, Google Drive and Edmodo are some of the technologies that allow sharing of videos, URL links, e-books and platforms for collaboration and file sharing.

The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 interrupted academic calendars, which resulted in remote learning.

In 2007, a Park High School teacher in Colorado realised that a lot of class time would be spent guiding knowledge and providing feedback rather than delivering direct instruction.

The teacher reasoned that direct instruction could be delivered through recorded video clips to engage students before the class, freeing up lesson time for activities that allow deeper exploration of content through a flipped classroom.

This concept has gained ground with the key aim of engaging students in active learning with a focus on the application of conceptual knowledge rather than factual recall.

Since then, the flipped classroom has gained traction in higher education as a potential learning model to increase student engagement, leverage technology and boost active learning in class.

Flipped learning allows the teacher to provide more personalised attention and learners to work at their pace, which accommodates slow, average and gifted learners.

It also helps the teacher to focus on higher-level cognitive activities, while carefully assessing students’ understanding.

Dr Alice Njuguna, deputy vice-chancellor, academics, research and student affairs at Zetech University says there are a lot of untapped opportunities in flipped classrooms and a lot to learn from the pandemic that disrupted physical learning in Kenya as well as globally.

“At Zetech University, we migrated to online learning in March 2020 through the migration of learners to MOODLE and the provision of students’ data bundles.

“Both staff and students were also trained in videoconferencing tools such as Zoom, BigBlueButton and WEBEX for blended learning.

“Universities have a role to play by training both lecturers and faculty as well as providing high-speed Internet for remote access to the digital library content as well as linking them to Eduroam that is provided through KENET [Kenya-based education and research network that offers Internet connectivity],” said Dr Njuguna.

“Upon resumption of face-to-face learning, lecturers still allowed learners to do prior research and communicate with their peers through online forums and chats. Blended learning is taking place across many other universities.”

She argues that while traditional teaching offers learners exposure through a lecture, flipped classrooms mean that students gain first exposure to new materials outside of the class (via reading or videos), and then use class time for the in-depth knowledge assimilation.

It also helps teachers to cope with growing class sizes, and practical or engaging subjects, she says.

Moodle, YouTube, Google Drive and Edmodo are some of the technologies that allow sharing of videos, URL links, e-books and platforms for collaboration and file sharing.

She says technology can support flipped classrooms by capturing content for learners to access at their convenience, presenting learning materials in formats that allow multimodal learning that includes audio, graphics, text and video.

“This can also provide learners opportunities for discourse, interaction and collaboration, timely content, anonymous and immediate feedback,” says Dr Njuguna.

“Some faculty still use the outdated pedagogy where the teacher remains the guru on duty, as opposed to what many educators propose should be a guide by the side or a facilitator as learners put in extra work.”

However, the lack of access to appropriate technology and books, she says, could also contribute to the gap, considering that both the learner and teacher require sufficient Internet to send and access the online e-learning platforms.

“A flipped classroom requires a teacher who is willing to change his/her attitude and spend a considerable amount of time preparing content for students who already have prior exposure,” she told the Business Daily.

The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 interrupted academic calendars, which resulted in remote learning.

When face-to-face learning resumed, the use of technology had already gained ground, and most institutions are likely to adopt it.

Dr Njuguna says the Kenya Library and Information Services Consortium enables the academic community access to online journals and e-books as well as benchmarking with local and global flipped pedagogy experts.

[email protected]