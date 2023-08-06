Technology Leveraging the right technology for seamless collaboration

Efficient collaboration software serves as a catalyst for breaking down organisational silos, facilitating seamless communication and enabling access to a centralised repository of files, folders, and documents. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By VEERAKUMAR NATARAJAN

More by this Author

In recent years, collaboration has emerged as a top priority for organisations—and for good reason. Research indicates that companies with strong collaborative skills are twice as likely to experience revenue growth as those with weak collaborative abilities.

However, achieving optimal collaboration is not always a straightforward task.

Contrary to popular belief, the effectiveness of collaboration is not solely determined by whether a team works in-office or remotely.

Exceptional levels of collaboration can be achieved by both fully remote and fully on-site organisations, just as poor collaboration can hinder progress in either setting.

The true differentiator is the company’s ability to foster effective communication and a company culture that supports collaboration from any location.

To truly appreciate the potency of effective communication, it is crucial to acknowledge the detrimental consequences that poor communication can inflict upon organisations.

A 2022 study found that US firms lose around $1.2 trillion annually due to poor and inefficient communication. That’s alarming when you consider that the same study found the average office employee spends nearly half of their 40-hour work week on written communication alone.

Consider the immense potential for businesses to optimise their operations and fuel growth by addressing communication issues. By eliminating obstacles to effective communication, organisations can create a positive ripple effect, leading to job creation and substantial contributions to the economy.

First, however, it is essential to understand the causes of communication breakdowns. While challenges may vary across organisations, several common factors often contribute to the problem. These include inadequate systems for remote and hybrid work, siloed teams and departments, information gatekeeping, and a dearth of constructive feedback mechanisms.

While technology may not be a panacea for all communication challenges, it can play a pivotal role in mitigating these issues.

By leveraging appropriate technological solutions, organisations can significantly enhance communication processes and foster a culture of effective collaboration.

Efficient collaboration software serves as a catalyst for breaking down organisational silos, facilitating seamless communication and enabling access to a centralised repository of files, folders, and documents.

The impact extends beyond internal communication, as collaboration software also empowers employees to work on shared documents regardless of their locations—whether they’re in the office, at home, or in between conference sessions.

Natarajan, Country Head, Zoho Kenya.