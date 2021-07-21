Technology Microsoft solution to help boost SME operations

Microsoft has unveiled a cloud-based solution to assist small and medium-sized businesses integrate their financials, sales, service and operations. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By LYNET IGADWAH

Dynamics 365 Business Central is expected to help the enterprises in Africa and the Middle East to streamline their operations and boost customer experience.

It allows integration with applications like payroll, banking apps, or custom APIs while maintaining the experience across devices no matter the location of the user.

“What businesses get is an end-to-end view of their operations, with built-in intelligence when and where they need it,” said Maher Al-Khaiyat, regional business applications director for Microsoft MEA Emerging Markets.

Having a centralised application eliminated the need for juggling multiple standalone systems that disrupt business flow.

It means teams can use familiar tools to work together and connect with colleagues and customers, whether creating professional-looking business documents in Microsoft Word templates, or exporting and updating data in Microsoft Excel.

The new solution will launch in Kenya, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and Lebanon over this month.

Its value proposition is that the application is easy to tailor and extend to meet unique business or industry-specific needs.

By putting flexibility at the core of your business, Dynamics 365 Business Central enables you to start quickly, grow at your own pace, and adapt in real time, making it the ideal solution for SMBs.

Small and medium-sized enterprises account for over 90 percent of businesses in the target regions and they will be empowered to accelerate the digital transformation. “With previously disconnected systems now brought together, tasks like connecting workflows across sales and accounting to automatically track cash flow are made effortless,” explains Al-Khaiyat.

SMEs can deploy Dynamics 365 Business Central in the cloud, on-premise, or with a hybrid approach; no matter the requirements for data residency, compliance, or security, companies can run their business wherever and however needed.

A universal, mobile-enabled user experience means users have the same powerful, intuitive experience across deployments and devices.