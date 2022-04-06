Technology Summit to assess progress in Kenya’s ICT landscape

ICT secretary Joe Mucheru. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author Summary The summit is expected to propel the industry following the birth of public service innovations such as the Huduma Initiative, the e-Citizen portal, the Digital Literacy Programme and the National ICT Master Plan from other summits.

Kenya has previously recorded development in the digital space, tagged as a regional IT hub and a competitive economy.

The 11th edition of the Connected Kenya Summit is expected to bring more than 1,000 local and international delegates in the ICT sector.

Stakeholders in the information technology (IT) industry are set to review progress in the sector, including digital skills, infrastructure and regulatory environment, to develop a plan for economic development with tech-enabled services.

The Connected Kenya Summit 2022 is also expected to chart the way for increased adoption of emerging technologies such as Blockchain, the Internet of things, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence in service delivery.

Partners in the summit set for next week by ICT Authority include Safaricom #ticker:SCOM , Telkom, Ajora Digital, Dell Authorities and Dimension Data.

“Under the theme ‘Accelerating Digital Transformation”, a great deal of earnest discussion that will go under the summit will shape how the industry will provide viable ICT solutions to challenges facing the country especially after the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the different sectors of the economy,” said ICT Authority.

“The event has continued to provide a platform where the ICT industry players, government, innovators and other stakeholders mingle freely, share and exchange ideas on how ICT can continue to be a catalyst of service delivery to citizens and attain a knowledge economy.”

The summit is expected to propel the industry following the birth of public service innovations such as the Huduma Initiative, the e-Citizen portal, the Digital Literacy Programme and the National ICT Master Plan from other summits.

Kenya has previously recorded development in the digital space, tagged as a regional IT hub and a competitive economy.

This has been attributed to the mobile telephony penetration and innovations, growth and investment in broadband infrastructure and the uptake of new concepts such as Blockchain.

The summit will also support the development of policy, regulatory and operational interventions, and charter the use of ICT for economic prosperity for both the public and private sectors.

The three-day engagement will take place between April 11 and April 14.

The 11th edition of the Connected Kenya Summit is expected to bring more than 1,000 local and international delegates in the ICT sector.

[email protected]