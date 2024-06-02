Two Kenyans shortlisted for African Engineering award

Two Kenyans are among four finalists selected for the Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation for developing environment-friendly solutions from recycled materials.

Esther Kimani and Kevin Maina will be representing Kenya in the award to be announced by the Royal Academy of Engineering, whose winner will take home £50,000 (Sh8.5 million) in a fortnight at the Movenpick Hotel, Nairobi.

They were among 16 innovators who had presented their innovations to judges. The duo used recycled materials to develop environmentally friendly materials.

Ms Kimani developed a device that can detect crop pests and diseases early using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“The device uses a solar-powered tool utilising AI and machine learning-enabled cameras to swiftly detect and identify agricultural pests and diseases. This helps reduce crop losses for smallholder farmers by up to 30 percent while increasing yields by as much as 40 percent,” says the shortlist summary.

Ms Kimani's innovation provides real-time alerts within five seconds of an infestation, offering tailored intervention suggestions. It also alerts agricultural officers to the presence of diseases or pests, contributing to broader agricultural management efforts.

This affordable alternative to traditional detection methods leases for just $3 (Sh450) per month. It is cheaper than hiring drones or agricultural inspectors. It also provides valuable data for policymakers through an agricultural live-tracking data dashboard.

On his part, Mr Maina innovated Eco Tiles for roofing needs. “Stronger and lighter than clay or concrete tiles, the innovation is a dual solution to plastic pollution and high building costs. Mr Maina and his teamwork with 500 informal waste collectors who provide plastics..." said the judges, including high-density polymers and lighter polythene,” said the judges’ panel while shortlisting him.

The innovative manufacturing process involves a custom-made extrusion machine that blends different plastics at varying temperatures, eliminating the need for energy-intensive processes like kiln-burning and reducing carbon emissions. The tiles are enhanced with UV stabilisation chemicals and construction sand to improve durability and sturdiness. With a production rate of 1,500 tiles daily, each tile is pressed in a minute. Half a million Eco Tiles have been used to date in the construction of 348 houses.

Apart from Ms Kimani and Mr Maina, the two other shortlisted finalists are; Rory Assandey (Côte d'Ivoire) and Mr Martin Tumusiime (Uganda).

Assandey developed an AI chat tool on Health Information dubbed La Ruche Health while Mr Tumusiime, innovated Yo-Waste, to solve the mounting waste crisis, using a mobile application that connects homes and businesspeople.