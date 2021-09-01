Technology YouTube content creators to get Sh1m monthly

YouTube has announced the arrival of the beta version of YouTube Shorts in Kenya. PHOTO | AFP

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author Summary Kenyan YouTube content creators will receive up to Sh1.1 million pay every month for short 15-second videos uploaded.

Youtube has said a new Sh10.98 billion ($100 million) Youtube fund will be distributed between 2021 and 2022, as a reward for creating exciting and engaging content on the global platform.

The fund will be distributed to thousands of eligible creators each month as a bonus payment, based on their content’s performance in the previous month.

This will be the first time creators and artists are paid in the platform after the new short-form vides were introduced in the county in July.

The fund was only available to creators in counties including Nigeria, South Africa, India, UK and US among others. Kenyans were previously paid for longer videos and music.

“Creators can receive up to Sh1.1 million ($10,000) based on viewership and engagement of their shorts content. To qualify, channels must meet the minimum eligibility requirements refreshed each month to give other creators the opportunity to receive a reward for their creative and unique Shorts,” Youtube said in a statement.

The level of performance needed to qualify for a bonus payment may change on monthly basis based on the location of viewers and overall growth of Shorts.

Content creators have been creating video and monetising on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Revenue streams generated by the platforms help earn the creators income as well as mitigate pandemic-related losses, after onset of Covid-19.

“The Shorts Fund is the first step in building a monetisation model for Shorts on YouTube and is a chance for creators to earn and build their growing businesses as the world focuses on economic recovery,’’ it added.

“Across the world, Shorts creators have already attracted millions of subscribers via their shorts-only channels.”

YouTube added that Kenyans have been showing interest in this new short-form video experience.

Top 10 most viewed YouTube Shorts videos watched by Kenyans include videos of footballers – Ronaldo and Messi, and global musicians.