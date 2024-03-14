Data Hub How skin colour in Haiti fuels social inequality

By IGNATIUS KEMBOI

Haiti's story is one of resilience, forever marked by the scars of colonialism, slavery, and a hard-won revolution. French colonisation transformed the island into a lucrative sugar and coffee colony, fueled by the forced labour of millions of Africans. The transatlantic slave trade, a dark chapter in human history, forcibly transported an estimated 28 million Africans to the Americas, subjecting them to inhumane conditions and tragically high mortality rates. The scars of this brutal past continue to haunt Haiti, shaping the trajectory of its social and economic challenges.

As a testament to the resilience and hope of the country – the Haitian Revolution (1791 – 1804) led to the establishment of the first independent Black republic in the world on January 1, 1804, freeing itself from the yoke of colonial oppression and shattering existing racial hierarchies. The joy of newly found freedom would be short-lived.

The ruling classes of Europe, petrified by the possibility of what this successful slave rebellion might mean, replied with a global strategy of isolation and all-encompassing economic embargoes; an early stranglehold that choked the country’s nascent economy, making it near impossible to recover from the devastation of the successful revolution and to rebuild as a free nation.

In so doing, the very act of independence inadvertently planted the seeds for today’s complex problems.

But Haiti's struggles extend beyond external forces. Deep within its society lies a pernicious system of colorism – discrimination based on skin tone within a racial group. Lighter-skinned Haitians, often referred to as "Mulatto" or "Mulatto elites," have historically held and continue to hold more power and privilege.

This bias permeates every facet of life, dictating access to education, employment opportunities, and political participation. Darker-skinned Haitians are relegated to the margins, their potential stunted by a system rigged against them.

In Haiti, the Duvalier dictatorship was instrumental in further entrenching colorist attitudes and affirming existing social hierarchies. The Duvaliers themselves were members of the lighter-skinned elite, and they actively promoted a system that favoured individuals who looked like themselves over those who didn’t.

This resulted in activities such as appointing individuals with more European features to positions of power and exclusive access to employment. Eventually, political representation became colour-coded, and a significant fraction of the population was effectively disenfranchised from having a say in the governance of their own nation.

In so doing, the country’s elites ensured that power imbalances endured and that the resulting privileges remained confined to an exclusive club.

This discriminatory structure has its roots in the colonial era. The French established a pyramid with white elites at the top, followed by lighter-skinned freedmen, and Black slaves at the bottom. Even after the revolution, this hierarchy persisted, with Mulattoes forming the new urban elite, their social status determined by the lightness of their skin.

This preference for lighter skin persists into the 21st century, leading to practices such as skin bleaching and discrimination against darker-skinned individuals.

Sadly, the media landscape in Haiti serves as a mirror reflecting and reinforcing these colourist biases. Lighter-skinned individuals are routinely portrayed in positions of authority and success, while darker-skinned Haitians are either relegated to subservient roles or depicted negatively.

This constant reinforcement of stereotypes contributes significantly to the marginalisation of darker-skinned Haitians in Haitian society. Haiti's stark class divide further complicates the issue. The country is one of the most unequal in Latin America and the Caribbean, with a tiny elite hoarding the vast majority of wealth and power. The richest 20 percent control over 64 percent of the national wealth, while the poorest 20 percent scrape by on a mere one percent.

Colourism intersects with this class divide, with lighter-skinned individuals disproportionately represented among the elite, while darker-skinned Haitians are more likely to be impoverished and excluded.

As we reflect on Haiti's tumultuous history, it is evident that the black people of Haiti have been dealt a bad hand, not only by their colonial oppressors but also by enduring colourist attitudes that persist within their own society.

The call to action resonates beyond borders – Africans and black people worldwide must come to the aid of their Haitian brothers and sisters, not just with aid and investment, but with a commitment to dismantling the structures of colorism that continue to hold the nation back.

It is time to dismantle the shackles of colonial legacy, challenge ingrained colourism, and strive for a more just and equitable Haiti. In doing so, we contribute to a collective effort towards eradicating social inequality and fostering a future where the people of Haiti can thrive, unburdened by the weight of historical injustices.

The writer is a communication expert and researcher.