Data Hub The economic cost of unpaid care, domestic labour

A stressed domestic labourer. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By SIMON LIBAFU

More by this Author Summary Unpaid care and domestic work also takes the form of exploitation of vulnerable female house helps.

Housewives should negotiate with their partners for their sacrifice staying at home to care for their children and offer quality services.

According to the UN Women report, the Covid-19 pandemic complicated the normal household set-up and increased demands for care and domestic work.

Sarah Yotto, 27, lives with her parents on the outskirts of Nairobi. As the firstborn in a family of four, she takes the lead in the running of domestic affairs since her mother is sickly.

She also takes care of her four-year-old niece on top of running the family business of baking queen cakes for sale in the neighbourhood.

“I barely sleep for four hours on any day,” she says, adding that the domestic and business work has taken a toll on her after their house help left for greener pastures.

She is not compensated for the work she does at home and running the family business, but interestingly, does not feel that this is an unfair arrangement.

Ms Yotto is not alone. In a typical Kenyan household, members of a family engaging in domestic chores and care as well as other duties such as shopping, cooking and cleaning apart from their regular job or business is a way of life.

According to UN Women, this unpaid care and domestic work had largely gone unnoticed until Covid-19 emerged.

“Prior to Covid-19, data on how much time women and men spent on unpaid care and domestic work was scarce. What we knew was that, on an average pre-Covid day, women already spent about three times as many hours on unpaid domestic work and care work as men,” says the UN agency in a report titled Whose Time to Care? Unpaid Care and Domestic Work During Covid-19.

Carol Werunga, programmes coordinator (solidarity and support) at Urgent Action Fund Africa, says in Kenya women and girls almost exclusively shoulder the burden of unpaid work in a family setting.

“Our social life is anchored on [sic]culture that is fuelled by patriarchy. That is why we keep seeing what we are seeing,” Ms Werunga told participants of a webinar the Association of Media Women in Kenya (Amwik) hosted last week.

“Our society has put power in men. As you grow up, there are things that boys are allowed to do that aren’t allowed for girls. In the past, before activists and women fought for girls to access education, only boys were allowed to go to school and girls were socialised to stay at home to take care of the family. So there is an aspect of economic justice when you are talking of the burden of unpaid care.”

Daisy Amdany, executive director at Community Advocacy and Awareness Trust, says in assigning domestic roles, unfairness to women has been normalised through existing cultures and traditions to the extent that women like Ms Yotto find nothing unusual about it.

“Unconscious bias among people even among parents with the girl child — chores and roles assigned to them fuel the burden of unpaid care at the household level,” she says.

Centre for Domestic Training and Development founder Edith Murogo told the Business Daily that unpaid care and domestic work also takes the form of exploitation of vulnerable female house helps.

She explained that there are people who bring in domestic workers under the guise that they would help them by taking them to school or college. Not only are they not taken to school, but their labour is also not compensated in any way.

“This is exploitation and sometimes it even borders on human trafficking. We also have the issue of housewives. Most of the time the work they do is not monetised or even quantified. So they are seen like they don’t work,” says Ms Murogo.

“Women need to be empowered to understand that contribution is important and should not be overlooked and should also not render themselves as people doing jobs that are not respected.”

Housewives should negotiate with their partners for their sacrifice staying at home to care for their children and offer quality services “especially because there also a lot of challenges that come with domestic workers” she adds.

According to the UN Women report, the Covid-19 pandemic complicated the normal household set-up and increased demands for care and domestic work.

Although both women and men are bearing the increased burden, 60 percent of women and 54 percent of men reported that they have increased the amount of time they spend on unpaid domestic work since the pandemic began.

According to Ms Murogo, the pandemic not only increased the unpaid care and work among women and girls but it made them vulnerable to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), especially in dysfunctional households.

“Victim spent more time with their abusers, heightening the cases of gender-based abuses,” she says.

Providing women with adequate resources is one of the ways to address the gender inequalities in Kenya.

Ms Werunga says the system has failed various women out there including those who have been killed due to GBV and wants institutions and State agencies mandated to enforce policies and laws to promote parity and deter women rights abuse to walk the talk.

“When working around these issues to do with policy, you will hear that Uganda will think about law, Kenya put it on the paper and Rwanda implemented it. This is still the fact that we have legislated everything in Kenya but some of the biggest challenges have been implementation and a lack of political will,” said Ms Werunga.

“There is no political will to implement anything that is in the Constitution,” she says citing affirmative action that the government is yet to fully implement.”

Kenya’s reluctance to implement the existing regulations, including international conventions, is a drawback in entrenching domestic workers’ rights.

The International Labour Organisation has had Convention 189 in place for the past 10 years.

The convention seeks to protect and safeguard workers in the homes in a bid to professionalise and put value to that care work so that it can be remunerated and be seen as an important work.

However, Kenya is yet to ratify the convention citing the existing labour laws as adequate to protect domestic workers.

Due to this foot-dragging, it will take a long time before our homes are declared places of work, which would allow domestic labour to be given the rightful recognition as an economic activity.

Education is also key to empowering women and girls to recognise and agitate against abuse of their rights as well as addressing the cultural norms that expose them to exploitation.

The country, therefore, needs to put in place a curriculum that positions both boys and girls as equals in development so that people grow up not seeing girls and women as inferior, according to Ms Amdany.

The Centre for Domestic Training and Development is also equipping women seeking domestic work with skills to become effective workers, know their labour rights and better negotiate for their pay.

They are also taught to negotiate for leave, minimum wage and other entitlements.

This is especially helpful for the women who come straight from the rural areas to city homes, where they tend to suffer some culture shock and are therefore more vulnerable to predatory labour practices.

In Nairobi, where there is the highest concentration of domestic workers, the centre has created 10 training hubs where the women are trained and supported on a weekly basis.

“They are taught about their rights and how to engage with employers as well as how they can be professional in their craft,” says Ms Murogo.

[email protected]