Data Hub Receiver managers turning hangmen for struggling firms

When a big school was placed under administration in December, its owners decided to play a ruse on its creditors.

They obtained a court injunction and in January collected school fees from students and cleaned the accounts.

By the time the receiver manager got hold of the books, the accounts were empty, and the business was on a nosedive.

Now Kenyan authorities want to change the Insolvency Act to prevent such malice by requiring company management which wants to stall the process of administration to provide security equivalent to a portion of what is owed to creditors.

Government receiver Mark Gakuru said there are rising cases where company owners obtain court injunctions just to stall the process as they strip company assets during which litigation drags in court.

“We have had cases where the company in question does not dispute their debts, but they continue litigating, meanwhile they strip assets and get away with it,” Mr Gakuru said.

“We want to change the law so there will be no automatic injunctions when you go to court but you will have to provide security as you continue litigation.”

One of the biggest challenges to company administrators is the court cases blocking the sale of assets and directors challenging the appointment of the administrators.

The changes are contained in the Business Law Amendment Act that will form part of the reforms on ease of doing business in Kenya.

The official receiver says the changes have already gone through public participation where it received a lot of support from banks that are being held hostage by rogue businessmen.

Business Daily has seen filings by the administrators indicating the reasons for delays in resolving failed businesses which have almost exclusively been on litigation.

“There are several cases blocking the sale of assets which are fixed on the land owned by a different company. We are exploring the assets pending the finalisation of the court cases,” one receiver said in a regulatory filing.

In another case, the owners threw out the administrator forcefully while in others directors have sought to delay the sale of the assets.

Another cause of delay being cited is that it takes long to find a suitable buyer.

However, some of the administrators have been claiming to be in the final stages of either winding up, selling assets or securing control of charged assets for years.

The State receiver says the government is also making changes to the Insolvency Act to stop administration by receiver managers who take years to resolve failed businesses while paying themselves millions of shillings.

Insolvency practitioners will also no longer get a blank cheque when seeking to extend the period of administration as the official receiver will now be required to recommend whether courts grant an extension.

The receiver managers will have to explain what they have done so far and how much recoveries have been made as well as justify their pay.

Currently, insolvency practitioners are supposed to table a revival plan within 70 days of administration and work towards recovering the company’s debts.

The receiver managers or administrators can however get consent from creditors to extend the administration by six months after which they are required to get court approval to extend the administration.

“Extension of the period of administration will no longer be automatic. We are changing the law to enjoin the official receiver when insolvency practitioners seek an extension where we will have to file a report of what they have done with all the time they have had,” Mr Gakuru said.

“The court will then decide on whether to grant the extension or give the company to another receiver.”

Since the insolvency law came into force, struggling businesses have sought its protection from creditors who cannot pursue their debts from business under administration.

Companies are increasingly turning to insolvency practitioners for cover to avoid being stripped by their creditors and make a last-ditch attempt to save their dying business.

Some lenders especially secured ones have also resorted to this route to stop creditors of a failing company from seizing the assets before they exercise their rights.

Data from the government receiver shows the number of companies under administration has jumped eightfold, from two in 2020 to 17 at the end of last year.

But now concerns are being expressed on whether the law is working as was designed to give companies a second lease of life.

The official receiver says it takes companies four years under receiver managers and administrators during which time recoveries have been about one-third of the business.

“Typically, the time taken has been 4.5 years on average and the recovery is about a third of the business, meaning that if the business is about Sh100 million they recover about Sh31 million, and the longer you take the less you recover,” Mr Gakuru said.

When companies lie in state, they are not attended to by morgue operators, but by 32 men making up the exclusive club of insolvency practitioners that are licensed in the country.

These specialists are supposed to work miracles and bring the dead back to life but going by the graves, they have mostly been performing final rites.

Receiver managers however say they usually get blamed for failing to resuscitate companies yet by the time they are brought to the operating table they are usually dead already.

“There is negative publicity which my noble profession has been attracting. To state that administrators/ receivers cause the death of a business is akin to stating that doctors cause the death of a patient when he or she is admitted to hospital,” Peter Kahi of PKF said.

He says by the time an administrator/ receiver is appointed to a business it is, in every case, seriously ill and in most cases terminally ill.

Mr Kahi said contrary to popular belief, that administrators/ receivers never resuscitate a business, even though a business may be shut down by an administrator/ receiver, the selling of a business or of its assets has the effect of recycling the business or assets to a buyer who will invest in the business and bring it back to life as a profitable entity.

“It is a sick person who seeks the services of a doctor. However, in this part of the world, our services are sought very late where there is no option to restructure the company. Moreover, most companies are normally in denial as the ‘hole gets deeper’”.

However, I can assure you if companies came to us much earlier to seek our help then the rate of so-called business failures will significantly reduce,” Mr Kahi said.

Concerns have also been raised where the former management is allowed to continue running the business, rubbing indebted suppliers the wrong way.

Since receiver managers operate several businesses and are not necessarily experts in all sectors, they maintain a key staff of the struggling businesses.

Whether this affects the prospects of recovery is anyone’s guess.

“We normally retain staff who have the institutional knowledge and engage experts in the field of the business. Although you have so many firms on your plate. Most work is managerial and as you know most business failures are as a result of poor management,” Mr Kahi said.

There are also concerns that there are very few practitioners in the country, especially against the overwhelming threat of Covid-19.

During the pandemic, there were calls to increase the number of practitioners in anticipation of a spike in companies that would need restructuring, administration, receiverships and those that might actually need to be liquidated.

The same names, including Peter Kahi, PVR Rao, Muniu, Thiothi, George Weru, Kireto Marima and Owens Kiomburi, lurk around company corpses.

Mr Kahi has handled Kemu salt, Karuturi, Triton, Nakumat, Deacons, Hyundai, Ukwala and Kenyon.

Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao (PVR Rao) was out in charge of Multiple Hauliers, Mumias, Print Point, Bag and Envelop, Dryland reeds, Midland Hauliers, TSS Grain Mills, Athi River Steel plant, General Printers, among others.

Mr Muniu, Mr Thiothi and George Weru are famous for taking most of their assignments together as they are both from PricewaterhouseCoopers.

They have handled Hewlett Packard, CICA Motors, Athi River Mining, IHRC Kenya, Dari limited, Muga development, Organic Growers and Packers as well as Spencon Group.

Mr Thiothi in partnership with Kuria Muchiru also handled LG Electronics, Pan African Paper mills, Karuturi Limited and Kinagnop Wind Park Limited.

Kereto Marima has handled Kajulu Limited, KCS international, Ardan logistics and EA Cables while Owens Koimburi has presided over Hoggers Ltd that ran Steers and Debonairs Pizza, Santa Fe relocation, Phoenix publisher, Hempel Pints and Bertling Logistics.

Since the office of the official receiver started regulating the sector the number of practitioners has thinned to 32.

To qualify as a practitioner you have to pay a registration fee of Sh50,000, provide a Sh5 million bond security and take a Sh25 million professional indemnity insurance cover.

You also have to be a member of a professional body like the Institute of Certified Professional Accounts of Kenya (ICPAK) or the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) without a tainted past and you must also provide a letter of a sponsor.

Once you jump all the hoops you must renew the licences yearly where you give the status of the insolvency cases you are handling.

“Previously the profession was not regulated and any Tom, Dick and Harry could mascarade as a receiver. But I don’t think the licensing fees are high, the premiums you pay are very minimal,” Mr Kahi said.

