MPs summon Justin Muturi over KU hospital row

Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital (KUTRRH). FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

Parliament has summoned Attorney General Justin Muturi over the transfer of Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital to the Health ministry as a parastatal.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta issued Legal Notice No 4 of 2019, which placed the Sh8.7 billion hospital under the Ministry of Health.

Kenyatta University, which constructed the facility, protested the decision, saying the move locked its teaching staff and students from accessing the health facility. The initial plan was to use the hospital for teaching, training and research.

The summons followed Mr Muturi's failure to appear before the Public Investments Committee on Education to also shed light on the ownership of land held by PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute and Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology.

The committee chaired by Bumula MP Jack Wamboka kicked out Ashley Toywa, a Senior State Counsel, and Njoroge Kamau, the Principal State Counsel at the State Law Office arguing they have no capacity to handle the “weighty matters.”

