Economy 3.2 million Kenyans snub Huduma Namba cards

Kenyans register for Huduma Number at Imara Building in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said only 7.3 million out of 10.5 million people have collected their cards.

About 3.2 million or 30 percent of Kenyans who applied for Huduma Namba cards have failed to pick their cards after the roll-out of mass distribution by the government six months ago.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said only 7.3 million out of 10.5 million people have collected their cards as the government seeks to withdraw the current national identity cards in the next few months.

“The number of cards so far processed is 10.5 million. The cards collected are 7.3 million, amounting to 70 percent collection,” said Colonel (Rtd) Oguna in a response to the Business Daily query last week.

“The cards will start working once the government issues a gazette notice. This is in the pipeline”

The spokesperson said the second phase of Huduma Namba card registration will start in a few months as all logistical arrangements are complete.

The actual date of the exercise, Mr Oguna said, shall be announced at a later date.

The government has been planning to roll out the second phase of registration soon, giving a chance to those who did not enrol in the first exercise to acquire the document set to replace the national identity card.

The Treasury has set aside Sh1 billion for the second round of registration.

Editor's Note: This story has been revised to correct the numbers in the first two paragraphs and headline.