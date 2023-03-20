Economy 28 law firms to share Sh560m presidential petition legal fees

Seven Judge bench at the Supreme Court during the presidential election petition hearing on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

Lawyers who represented the electoral agency in the 2022 presidential election petition will pocket Sh567.3 million, a report tabled in Parliament shows.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) hired the services of 28 law firms to defend its interests in the presidential election petition filed by opposition leader Raila Odinga against President William Ruto.

The seven judges of the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the election of Dr Ruto in the August 9 General Election. Senior Counsel Githu Muigai of Mohamed Muigai LLP law firm was the lead counsel of the IEBC at Supreme Court.

Of the Sh567.3 million bill, Professor Muigai’s law firm will receive Sh34.8 million while Senior Counsel Abdikadir Hussein Mohamed of the Abdikadir & Abdikadir Advocates will pocket Sh26.7 million.

An unnamed law firm will be paid Sh26.7 million while Senior Counsel Kamau Karori, the team leader of IKM Advocates will get Sh26.7 million.

IEBC owes Sh20.9 million each to the law firms of Murugu, Rigoro and Company Advocates, Garane and Somane Advocates, SM Kilonzo Associates, Mukele Moni and Company Advocates, Dr Mutubwa Law, JK Kibicho and Company Advocates, Wekesa and Simiyu Advocates, Tiego and Company Advocates, G and A Advocates LLP and Manyonge Wanyama and Associates Advocates.

Other law firms that will each be paid Sh17.4 million include Hassan Mutembei and Company Advocates, Sagana Biriq Advocates, Muchemi and Company Advocates and Ngeri, Omiti and Bush Advocates LLP, Kang’ethe Mola and Company Advocates, Ng’etich, Chiira and Associates Advocates, Samba and Odeck and Mulama Company Advocates.

Five law firms which were hired to provide research for the presidential poll petition against Dr Ruto will each pocket Sh13.92 million.

These are Mutai and Oduor Advocates, Meritad Law Africa, ZK Yego and Company Advocates and Sheikh Shariff Advocates, Robson Harris Advocates and Keli Mwinzi Advocates.

