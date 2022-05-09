Economy 30,000 more men than women died last year

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More men than women died in the last one year across all age cadres, the economic survey has shown.

The data shows that 131,599 men died in 2021, representing a 25.9 percent jump from the previous year. The number rose from 85,599 in 2017.

The total number of women that died increased by 19,481 to 100,345 in the previous year, indicating a larger disparity of the genders.

The majority of the cases are in the age groups 15-24 years, 25-34 years, 35-44 years, 45-54 years and 55-74 years with the deaths almost doubling compared to 2020.

Men in the age 15 years to 24 years who died increased by 90.2 percent or 3,261 to 6,878, while those in the age of 35-44 years increased by 96.8 percent or 7,234 to 14,710.

Those in the age of 45-54 years that died in the year rose to 14,455 from 7220.

The data comes at a time when there was a decline in national life expectancy estimated at 60.6 years for males and 66.5 for females, as females continue to live longer than males.

“A total of 231,944 deaths were registered in 2021 compared to 184,185 registered in 2020. Death coverage has been on a declining trend since 2017. However, the coverage increased from 37 in 2020 to 55.4 in 2021. Expected deaths increased from 500.8 thousand in 2020 to 505.2 thousand in 2021,” the report stated.

The Kenya Vital Statistics report released in 2021 also showed that twice as many men as women in the 15-49 age bracket died of sudden death in 2020.

Sudden death, which mostly occurred at home, was the third leading cause of death for this group after pneumonia and cancer.

While sudden death was recorded as the cause of death for 2,445 males, second to pneumonia (2,635), it was the sixth cause of death among females (1,051).

The main killer for females in this group was cancer, which caused 2,009 deaths, followed by pneumonia (1,814), HIV/Aids (1,356) and cardiorespiratory failure/cardiopulmonary arrest (1,323).

Healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom, generosity, corruption and GDP per capita have been used to assess happiness levels and rate life in countries.

The annual World Happiness Report 2022 ranks Kenya at number 119 out of 146 countries in global happiness, unchanged from 121 out of 149 countries surveyed in 2021.

