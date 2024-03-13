Economy 5G network subscribers nearly double in one year

PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By KABUI MWANGI

The number of mobile data subscribers added to the super-fast fifth-generation (5G) network almost doubled in a year to last December, growing 95 percent to 586,684 up from 299,904.

Fresh data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) indicates that the uptake grew at a faster pace of 49.9 percent during the first half of the year to stand at 449,794 before slowing down during the second half to 30 percent.

The trend, which points to an enhanced consumer appetite for high internet speeds in the wake of rapidly evolving technologies, has been upward-looking since the network was launched for local use by Safaricom in October 2022.

CA data indicates that the overall number of mobile data subscriptions rose by 6.7 percent during the year to hit 51 million up from 47.8 million at the start of the year.

4G technology remains the most widely used network, increasing by 27.8 percent to hit 26.2 million subscribers from 20.5 million as at the end of 2022. The 2G subscription, which comes second, dipped by 8.8 percent to 14.5 million from 15.9 million as of December 2022, while 3G network dropped by 12.6 percent to 9.7 million from 11.1 million.

“4G technology has gained popularity among consumers of mobile data services, contributing up to 51.5 percent of total mobile data subscriptions. In addition, mobile data volumes consumed within the 4G network accounted for 82.7 percent of total data volumes,” stated CA in its latest report.

“4G mobile network coverage in the country is currently at 97 percent with 2G and 3G leading at 98 percent.”

The 5G technology, however, continues to be out of reach for a majority of users since it requires more expensive smart gadgets in addition to equally expensive data bundles.

