Economy 900 jobs on the line as Kemsa eyes new staff

Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) warehouse in Embakasi, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) on Thursday announced plans to lay off an unspecified number of employees under a new structure installed in the wake of the scandal linked to the purchase of Covid-19 kits.

The State-owned firm has informed the Ministry of Labour that it may declare all its 900 workers redundant, signalling that its new board is keen on tapping new employees.

Kemsa on Thursday ordered all its non-core staff to work from home over the next 30 days pending a review of their positions.

Personnel from the National Youth Service (NYS) will manage operations at the agency on a temporary basis.

Of Kemsa’s estimated 900 workers, about 340 are considered essential and will continue to work from the office over the next month.

It is not clear if the essential staff have been exempted from the redundancy notice.

The head of Kemsa was suspended in August last year over allegations that it had procured low-quality items and inflated prices of others, fraudulent dealings the led to the ouster of the board.

In a memo sent to Kemsa staff on Thursday, the firm said it will review the position of all employers to establish if they fit its new organisation structure.

“This letter serves as the official one month notice that your position may be affected and made redundant,” said the letter signed by its acting CEO Edward Njuguna.

“The said exercise may lead to some or all positions as presently constituted being rendered redundant," he added.

Last year, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission documented evidence of “criminal” behaviour by officials over the procurement of Covid-19 emergency equipment.