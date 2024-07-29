9,000 households to get electricity through Sh1.8 billion Japanese grant 

It will connect a total of 280,000 new customers to the grid by November 2025.
The Last Mile project was launched by the Jubilee government in 2013, but implementation began in 2015. The project aims to maximise the use of 35,000 existing power transformers to accelerate access to electricity for millions of Kenyans.
The project also includes the installation of new transformers outside the 600m radius of existing transformers to serve more customers.
The first three phases of the project were funded by the Kenyan government, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank, and have connected 746,867 households, according to Kenya Power.
The Last Mile is one of a number of programmes launched by the government since independence to increase electricity access, particularly for rural households.
Another is the Rural Electrification Scheme, established by the government in 1973.
These projects are often economically unviable, as electricity sales to these customers are often far below the capital and maintenance costs.
This means they often have to be funded by taxpayers, loans and grants.
But they have helped increase the country's electricity coverage to about 76 percent, with Kenya Power now serving more than 9.8 million customers.
Kenya aims to achieve universal access to electricity by 2030.