AG says Sh1.3bn raised for Covid not public funds

Attorney-General Kihara Kariuki on Thursday contradicted the Treasury and Health ministry over the controversy surrounding Sh1.3 billion that was raised to fight coronavirus.

This is after the AG told MPs that the cash was not public money.

Mr Kihara explained to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the Kenya Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund Board was appointed pursuant to a press release issued at State House and not through legal notice number 38 of 2020.

Through Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, Mr Kihara told MPs that the money collected by the board from contributions by public officials who took salary cuts cannot be deemed to have been collected by a national government entity or under statutory authority.

“From the information provided to us by the board, and in particular, that the subject board was not established pursuant to any regulations, the money raised and held by the board cannot be deemed to have been collected by a national government entity or statutory authority,” Mr Ogeto said.

Treasury Principal Secretary Julius Muia and Ministry of Health counterpart Susan Mochache have separately distanced themselves from the activities of Kenya Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund Board, which was registered as a limited liability company.

Ms Mochache told Parliament two weeks ago that the Ministry had no role in the money that went to the Fund.

Dr Muia had earlier told PAC that the emergency cash collected by the task force is not reflected in the Treasury’s books of accounts. This was after the fund was transformed into a private limited company.

Kenya Breweries Ltd managing director Jane Karuku was the chairperson of the 12-member board.

