Auditor finds gaps in Jubilee party's Sh170m suppliers pay

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author Summary The Auditor General has raised queries over Sh171 million unsupported payments to suppliers by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu expressed a qualified opinion on the party’s financial statements for the year to June, an auditing term meaning that there were information gaps in the ruling party’s balance sheet.

Ms Gathungu particularly took issue with Sh156 million that was, according to the party, paid to suppliers but whose supporting documents were not provided.

“The statement of financial position reflects a trade and other payables from exchange transactions balance of Sh171,770,224 out of which trade payables amounting to Sh156,518,973 have been outstanding for several years,” said Ms Gathungu in her review of Jubilee Party books.

“In addition, supporting documents for the payables including invoices, delivery notes, demand notes, and inspection and acceptance committee certificates were not provided. Consequently the validity and accuracy of the reported balance of trade and payables could not be verified.”

The party whose secretary-general is Cabinet secretary without portfolio Raphael Tuju raked in Sh862 million in the year to June 2020 from the taxpayer funded State kitty, membership, as well as donations.

The Political Parties Act sets aside 0.3 percent of the national government revenue to finance activities of political parties in advancing democracy.

The party’s expenses in the year to June jumped 35.1 percent to Sh534.5 million.

The Auditor General also queried rents paid by the Jubilee Party totaling Sh87.4 million, over non-registration of lease agreements.

“The regularity of the lease agreements and the resultant payments for rent could not be confirmed,” says the Auditor General.

Jubilee and the Raila Odinga led ODM are the only parties entitled to share tens of millions of shillings from the Political Parties Fund after meeting the stringent requirements set out in the Act.