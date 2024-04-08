Auditor flags Sh85m paid to Council of Governors

Close to half of the 47 counties made Sh84.6 million illegal payments during the financial year ended June 2023 to fund operations of the Council of Governors, a fresh audit shows.

The Auditor General’s report for the referenced year shows that 22 counties remitted the dues contrary to Section 37 of the Intergovernmental Relations Act, 2012.

The clause requires that the Council of Governors' (CoG) operational expenses be provided for in the annual estimates of the national government.

During the year, the Homa Bay County government made the largest payment to the CoG of Sh5.9 million followed by Kilifi, Garissa, Wajir, Meru, Embu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, and Kisii which paid Sh5 million each.

Samburu remitted the least amount at Sh2 million, closely trailing Murang’a which paid Sh2.1 million while Kwale, Lamu, Mandera, Kitui, Nandi, Bomet, Kisumu, and Migori sent Sh3 million each to the Coouncil.

Makueni, Kiambu, and Kericho paid Sh4 million, Sh3.4 million, and Sh3.2 million respectively.