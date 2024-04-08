Auditor flags Sh85m paid to Council of Governors

During the year, the Homa Bay County government made the largest payment to the CoG of Sh5.9 million followed by Kilifi, Garissa, Wajir, Meru, Embu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, and Kisii which paid Sh5 million each.
Samburu remitted the least amount at Sh2 million, closely trailing Murang’a which paid Sh2.1 million while Kwale, Lamu, Mandera, Kitui, Nandi, Bomet, Kisumu, and Migori sent Sh3 million each to the Coouncil.
Makueni, Kiambu, and Kericho paid Sh4 million, Sh3.4 million, and Sh3.2 million respectively.
“This was contrary to Section 37 of the Intergovernmental Relations Act, 2012 which provides that the operational expenses in respect of the structures and institutions established in the Act shall be provided for in the annual estimates of the revenue and expenditure of the National Government,” said Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu in her report.