Auditor flags Sh85m paid to Council of Governors

DNGovernors0512gr

Council of Governors Chairperson, Anne Waiguru joined by other governors addressing the media at the Council’s offices in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By  KABUI MWANGI

Business reporter

Nation Media Group

Close to half of the 47 counties made Sh84.6 million illegal payments during the financial year ended June 2023 to fund operations of the Council of Governors, a fresh audit shows.

The Auditor General’s report for the referenced year shows that 22 counties remitted the dues contrary to Section 37 of the Intergovernmental Relations Act, 2012.

The clause requires that the Council of Governors' (CoG) operational expenses be provided for in the annual estimates of the national government.

Related

During the year, the Homa Bay County government made the largest payment to the CoG of Sh5.9 million followed by Kilifi, Garissa, Wajir, Meru, Embu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, and Kisii which paid Sh5 million each.

Samburu remitted the least amount at Sh2 million, closely trailing Murang’a which paid Sh2.1 million while Kwale, Lamu, Mandera, Kitui, Nandi, Bomet, Kisumu, and Migori sent Sh3 million each to the Coouncil.

Makueni, Kiambu, and Kericho paid Sh4 million, Sh3.4 million, and Sh3.2 million respectively.

“This was contrary to Section 37 of the Intergovernmental Relations Act, 2012 which provides that the operational expenses in respect of the structures and institutions established in the Act shall be provided for in the annual estimates of the revenue and expenditure of the National Government,” said Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu in her report.

[email protected]

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Latest

  1. Terms and Conditions

  2. Frequently Asked Questions

  3. Contact Us

In the headlines

View All