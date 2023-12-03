Economy Bank dollar holdings rise to record Sh966.4 billion

By DOMINIC OMONDI

Dollar holdings by Kenyan commercial banks have shot up by 78 percent to hit a record $6.32 billion (Sh966.4 billion) in September, as lenders stack up the units amid the dollarisation of the economy and a growing greenback black market.

