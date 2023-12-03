Bank dollar holdings rise to record Sh966.4 billion

Economy
Bank dollar holdings rise to record Sh966.4 billionMonday December 04 2023
Dollar holdings by Kenyan commercial banks have shot up by 78 percent to hit a record $6.32 billion (Sh966.4 billion) in September, as lenders stack up the units amid the dollarisation of the economy and a growing greenback black market.
Read more HERE
In the Headlines
Shares plan for locals in privatisation pushBy CONSTANT MUNDA
44minutes ago.
How Portugal is wooing Kenyan homebuyersBy MARION SITAWA
44minutes ago.
Volatility hits Kenya’s $2bn Eurobond close to maturityBy CHARLES MWANIKI
44minutes ago.