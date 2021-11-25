Economy Bid to halt sharing of Moi’s wealth flops

More by this Author Summary A health company and the family of a former chief have failed in their bid to halt the distribution of multi-billion shilling properties owned by former President Daniel arap Moi to the beneficiaries.

According to official and non-official records, the family’s business empire spans real estate, transport, education, hotel industry, banking, aviation, manufacturing, media, agri-business, security and construction.

Maestro Connections Health Systems Ltd and the family of ex-chief Noah Chelugui had petitioned the court to stop lawyer Zehrabanu Janmohamed, who is managing Moi’s vast estate, from distributing the properties.

The chief’s family wanted the Moi family to pay Sh1 billion, which a court awarded them in 2019 following a land dispute, before distributing the wealth of Kenya’s second president.

Maestro Connections had opposed the implementation of the late Moi’s will pending the conclusion of a dispute over the ownership of a Sh2.5 billion properties in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

Justice Aggrey Muchelule dismissed the chief’s family protest, saying the court could not stop the implementation of Moi’s will at this stage.

He said the family should wait until lawyer Janmohamed seeks from the court the confirmation of her authority to execute the will and distribute the estate.

The judge also said the land in Muthaiga is not one of the properties subject of the estate of Moi. Further, the judge said the ownership of the 19.7-acre land has not been determined and the dispute is pending at the Environment and Land Court.

“This is because it was not mentioned in the will or codicil (the rewritten will), and it was not mentioned in the petition,” said Justice Muchelule. The Codicil is dated March 30, 2010.

Moi died in February, last year. In the will, he left a parcel of land comprising 931 hectares, which he instructed that should be held by the Trustees of Kabarak University for the benefit of his five sons.

They are listed as Jonathan Kipkemboi Moi, Raymond Moi, John Mark Moi, Philip Moi and Gideon Moi equally during their lifetime and upon their death for the benefit of their children.

In the Codicil, he gave Sh100 million to each of his daughters — Jenifer Chemutai Moi, Doris Chekorir Moi and June Chebet Moi.

Moi appointed lawyer Janmohamed as the executrix and trustee of the will. On October 9, 2020, the High Court gave the lawyer authority to manage and distribute the properties having being given the grant of probate of the written will.

The Moi family is arguably one of the richest in Kenya, based on the business empire it has built over years, with a net worth estimated at tens of billions. This is wealth accumulated before, during and after the former President’s 24-year rule (1978-2002), with his children expanding the family dynasty further.

He remained powerful years after he left State House, with his businesses playing a major role in the economy.

The list of property and investments owned or co-owned by the Moi family and its partners is long.

The major investment partners include the family of the late Nicholas Biwott, the former president’s political right-hand man, and Mr Kulei.

