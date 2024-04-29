Bomas CEO charged over utensils tender

Bomas of Kenya CEO Peter Gitaa Koria has been charged with breaking the law when purchasing kitchen utensils.

Mr Koria was arraigned before the Milimani chief magistrate Thomas Nzioki where he denied the seven counts of breaching section 44 (2) (a) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

The prosecution told the court that on diverse dates between December 29, 2020, and June 30, 2021, the CEO approved a budget that had not been authorised.

Mr Koria is alleged to have allowed the purchase of the items whose monetary value was not attached. He was further charged with failing to appoint an ad hoc inspection team in relation to the purchase.