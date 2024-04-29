Bomas CEO charged over utensils tender

Suspended Bomas of Kenya CEO Peter Gitaa Koria.

 Bomas of Kenya CEO Peter Gitaa Koria.

Photo credit: EACC

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Bomas of Kenya CEO Peter Gitaa Koria has been charged with breaking the law when purchasing kitchen utensils.

Mr Koria was arraigned before the Milimani chief magistrate Thomas Nzioki where he denied the seven counts of breaching section 44 (2) (a) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015.

The prosecution told the court that on diverse dates between December 29, 2020, and June 30, 2021, the CEO approved a budget that had not been authorised.

Mr Koria is alleged to have allowed the purchase of the items whose monetary value was not attached. He was further charged with failing to appoint an ad hoc inspection team in relation to the purchase.

He was granted a bond of Sh5 million with alternative cash bail of Sh1 million. The matter will be mentioned on May 9.

[email protected]

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. Fresh system glitch halts passport services

  2. Twiga Foods taps Jumia Kenya CEO to replace Peter Njonjo

  3. State costs outpace taxes despite Ruto’s pledge

In the headlines

View All