Cabinet okays relocation of people from flood-hit areas

The government has issued a two-day ultimatum to people living in areas mapped as being at risk of flooding and landslides to move out or face forceful relocation.

President William Ruto on Tuesday ordered affected individuals to relocate to safer grounds within 48 hours.

“While the government encourages voluntary evacuation, all those who remain within the areas affected by the directive will be relocated forcibly in the interest of their safety,” said President Ruto after a special Cabinet meeting.

“Security agencies will enforce this directive with the support of the National Youth Service.”

This is as the ongoing rains persist in intensity and duration with warnings that the situation could get dire as soils are saturated.

A Cabinet dispatch said relevant State agencies have completed the mapping out of all the fragile ecosystems around the country, which pose a grave danger to public safety and health in the likely event of further precipitation.

Consequently, the Cabinet directed that people residing within the mapped areas move out within two days.