Economy Chief whip hints at amending Housing Fund proposals

Majority Party Whip Silvanus Osoro addressing the media in his office on the proposed Finance Bill 2023. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

National Assembly Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro says the contentious Finance Bill, 2023 will be amended to give employers a moratorium on matching the three percent employee contribution to the Housing Fund.

Mr Osoro said there is a possibility of changes to the Bill to allow employers with loans or cash flow challenges to adjust their finances before matching the employee contributions.

Read: Consider voluntary homes plan at start

The Finance Bill seeks to amend the Employment Act to allow deductions of three percent from employees' basic pay to help fund the construction of low-cost homes.

The Bill caps the deductions at Sh5,000. The proposals before the National Assembly for approval provide that “the sum of the employer and employee contributions shall not exceed Sh5,000 a month.”

Read: The A to Z of the 2023 Finance Bill

“Employers feel that they will retrench and cut down their overheads. It is part of the discussion and there is a possibility of coming up with a moratorium structure,” Mr Osoro said.

→ [email protected]