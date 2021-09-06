Economy Child abusers face Sh2m fine in proposed law

Majority Leader Amos Kimunya. PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary Anyone using online platforms to lure children to crimes like prostitution and drug abuse risks a Sh2 million fine or 10 years in jail or both under a proposed law.

The State-backed Children Bill, 2021 aims to boost protection by targeting online predators who seek to lure children to online crimes.

Anyone using online platforms to lure children to crimes like prostitution and drug abuse risks a Sh2 million fine or 10 years in jail or both under a proposed law.

The State-backed Children Bill, 2021 aims to boost protection by targeting online predators who seek to lure children to online crimes that include bullying, stalking, harassment and solicitation.

The proposed law sponsored by Majority Leader Amos Kimunya further increases responsibility on parents and guardians by making it a crime for them to allow their mobile phones and computers to be used in exposing children to the online-based abuse.

The Bill comes at a time of growing concerns that increased access to online platforms like Facebook and Instagram has exposed children to exploitation.

An increase in the number of people working remotely from home and the Coronavirus-induced closure of schools in March last year fueled exposure of children to online platforms.

“Any person who in any way subjects a child to online abuse harassment or exploitation… commits an offence and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years or to a fine not exceeding two million shillings or both,” the Bill reads.

The Bill is currently before Parliament and is set for debate when lawmakers resume sittings later this month.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the UK-based Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) last year commissioned Kenya’s first ever online portal targeting paedophiles uploading or sharing child-related sexual content.

The platform enables law enforcers to receive information on online child sexual exploitation and abuse immediately it is posted, allowing for quick action.

IWF last year said that its experts removed 32,700 webpages showing the sexual abuse of children in 2019, highlighting the precarious state of children’s safety.