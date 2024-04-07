Economy Chinese firm to hire 4,000 tailors as deal with Rivatex takes shape

Rivatex East Africa Limited in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BARNABAS BII

Textile manufacturer Rivatex has partnered with a Chinese firm to produce fabric and garment products as it eyes to exploit opportunities under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) markets.

The collaboration with the GTAHC Industrial Park (EPZ) Limited will increase the demand for fabric from Rivatex to Sh2 billion and create an additional 4,000 jobs for tailors, transforming the country’s textile industry.

Under the partnership, the Chinese firm will second technical experts to Rivatex, to empower the company to standardise its fabrics to meet Agoa's needs following the allocation of Sh600 million to modernise its operations to international requirements.

“We are out to share experiences including seconding of expertise to boost the manufacture of quality fabrics that meets Agoa markets in order to increase profitability and create employment opportunities,” said Mr Wang Wang, proprietor of GTAHC Industrial Park (EPZ) Limited.

The Athi River-based Chinese firm deals with the manufacture of garment products targeting Agoa markets with a demand of 1.5 million pieces in main American shops.

“There is high demand for textile products in the American market and Rivatex has modern machines to produce high-quality products and exploit such opportunities to expand its businesses,” noted Mr Wang.

He disclosed that the firms require 4,200 tailors to meet the increasing demand of its products in the international market terming the partnership a win-win- pact.

According to Rivatex Managing Director Prof Thomas Kipkurgat, the partnership will see the firm generate about Sh2 billion annually from the supply of fabric and increase employment to 3,000 workers.

“Apart from transfer of knowledge, there will be an additional 4,000 jobs for tailors and high demand of cotton from farmers to sustain our operations,” explained Prof Kipkurgat.

It has purchased 348,540.99 kilogrammes of cotton as it restructures operations to increase the export of textile products to America under the Agoa and other international markets.

“We want to cut down on cotton imports-main raw material for textile firms by distributing certified seed to farmers to increase acreage under the cash crop and offer attractive prices. Revival of collapsed ginneries and cooperative societies are other priorities to revamp the sub-sector,” disclosed Prof Kipkurgat.

