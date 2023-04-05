Economy City traders charged with Sh133m fraud in gold deal

Two Kenyan traders have been charged with defrauding an international businessman Sh133 million in a fake gold deal. FILE PHOTO | COURTESY

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Two Kenyan traders have been charged with defrauding an international businessman Sh133 million in a fake gold deal.

Nicholas Otieno Ndolo and Thomas Otieno Ngoe were arraigned before Milimani senior principal magistrate Zainab Abdula on Tuesday, facing three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, obtaining money through pretences and forging a mineral export permit.

In the first count, Ndolo and Ngoe were accused of conspiring to defraud an American citizen, Seth Adam Bernistein $1 million (Sh133 million) on diverse dates between February 3 and 11, 2023.

The second charge stated that on February 11, 2023, at Equity Bank Yaya Centre, with intent to defraud obtained from Mr Bernistein $1 million (Sh133 million), which was wired through Equity Bank account No1510278992209 by falsely pretending that DSI Mining and Minerals Company Limited was in a position to pay Customs Duty for 3,000 kilogrammes of gold.

The said gold was to be shipped from Kenya to Dubai, a fact they knew was false.

Ndolo was separately charged with forging a mineral export permit reference number EAC/22/92709141705/2022 dated May 16, 2022, purporting to be a genuine Mineral Export Permit issued by the East African Community Customs.

They denied all three counts.

A defence lawyer Timothy Okello applied for their release on bond saying the two had earlier been produced before a Kibera senior principal magistrate Charles Mwaniki who freed them on a cash bail of Sh500,000 each.

They had been freed on bond while police were concluding investigations.

