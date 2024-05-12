Committee saves Mithika Linturi’s job in scandal over fake fertiliser

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the scandal regarding the sale of fake fertiliser to farmers under the national government-sponsored subsidy programme by a special committee of the National Assembly.
Seven of the 11-member committee voted to save Mr Linturi from impeachment.
The committee that is chaired by Marsabit Woman Representative Naomi Waqo was formed to investigate the grounds for impeachment in a motion tabled by Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka.