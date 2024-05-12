Committee saves Mithika Linturi’s job in scandal over fake fertiliser

Mithika Linturi

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi addresses members of the Senate Select Committee that is considering the motion to impeach him during the hearing at County Hall Nairobi on May 9, 2024.    

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group
Profile Photo

By  David Mwere

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:


Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the scandal regarding the sale of fake fertiliser to farmers under the national government-sponsored subsidy programme by a special committee of the National Assembly.

Seven of the 11-member committee voted to save Mr Linturi from impeachment.

The committee that is chaired by Marsabit Woman Representative Naomi Waqo was formed to investigate the grounds for impeachment in a motion tabled by Bumula MP Wanami Wamboka.

Related

Read more HERE

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME KRA seeks data protection waiver to spy on tax cheats

  2. PRIME Equity overtakes Safaricom as most valuable brand

  3. PRIME Debt service costs to fall by Sh66 billion

In the headlines

View All