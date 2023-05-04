Economy Court allows freeze of Waititu's Sh1.9 billion assets

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has granted the anti-graft body orders freezing properties worth more than Sh1.9 billion belonging to former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Justice Esther Maina allowed Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) temporary orders freezing properties in Nairobi's central business district, Runda, Lakisama, Migaa Estate, Runda Grove and parcels of land in Embakasi Ranching, Thindigua and Kayole.

Also frozen are seven vehicles, which the EACC suspects were acquired illegitimately.

The court gave him an alternative of depositing Sh24 million, an estimated value of the vehicles, in a joint interest-earning account, so that he can use the cars. The money should be deposited within seven days from today.

"I have considered the submissions and cases cited and concluded that there is a prima facie case. The applicant (EACC) entitled to a temporary injunction to preserve subject matter pending hearing and determination of the suit," the judge said.

The judge also barred the former governor from collecting rent from Delta Hotel, pending the determination of the case.

The EACC filed the case last year saying Mr Waititu and his spouse acquired the property between 2015 and 2020 when he was the MP for Kabete Constituency and later Kiambu governor.

The anti-graft body accuses Mr Waititu of exploiting his position for private gain by involving himself in transactions which were in conflict with the public interest and amassing wealth that was disproportionate to his known legitimate sources of income.

“The Commission pursuant to its investigations established that between January 2015 and July 2017 and August 2017 and January 2020… he amassed wealth to the tune of Sh1,937,709,376.54which is not commensurate to his known legitimate sources of income,” the EACC said in the case.

Mr Waititu was impeached by the Kiambu County Assembly in December 2019 over corruption among other malpractices. The decision that was upheld by the Senate in January 2020 and his attempts to challenge his ouster was thrown out by the High Court.

The anti-graft body also says some of the properties in Kabete in Kiambu and Kitengela in Kajiado have been registered in his wife’s name, while others have been registered in the name of his companies including Saika Two Estate Developers Ltd, Lexis International Ltd and Bins Management Services Ltd.

Some of the properties include two prime buildings on Biashara Street and a hotel on the same street, all are valued at Sh662 million.

The EACC says the hotel should be placed under receivership. He allegedly acquired them between 2017 and 2018 when he was the governor of Kiambu County.

Court documents state that Mr Waititu and his wife and companies made cumulative deposits of Sh1.3 billion and the court should decide whether they should be made to refund the money.

The Commission further says that between January 2015 and January 2020, Mr Waititu did not submit his statutory declaration for his income, assets and liabilities under the Public Officer Ethics Act, and Leadership and Integrity Act.

The EACC says he was issued notices to explain his wealth in September 2021 but he has never furnished the commission with any explanation as to the sources even after the period was extended to him.

