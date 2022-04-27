Economy Court orders NTSA to reopen licence renewal portal

More by this Author Summary NTSA shut down the portal in February saying it was complying with a decision of the High Court which suspended the Traffic (driving Schools, Driving Instructors and Driving licences) Rules, 2020.

The driving schools claim the authority misunderstood the judgment and went ahead and closed the portal.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has been directed to reopen its portal to enable users and driving schools obtain and renew licences.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this application, an order directing the NTSA to unconditionally open portals to enable the Kenya Driving Schools Association and other users and general public access and obtain licences for driving schools renewal of driving licenses…” justice Anthony Mrima said.

He also directed the Ministry of Transport and NTSA to publicise the reopening of the portal in the local dailies.

The agency shut down the portal which implements the Traffic Driving School Instructor and License Rules 2020 following a petition by the Kenya Driving Schools Association, which sought to quash the rules, alleging lack of public participation.

The association said 30,000 Kenyans employed by driving schools are staring at job losses unless the portal is reopened.

This is because its members cannot renew driving school licenses, licensing for driving school instructors, cannot provide driving licenses application for driver trainees, test booking for driving school instructors and driver trainees, among other services.

The association claimed more than 1,200 driving school businesses with an investment portfolio of about Sh3 billion have been rendered redundant following the shutdown of the portals.

