Economy Daily eCitizen collections hit Sh900m

State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok. FILE PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By WINNIE ONYANDO

The government's eCitizen portal on Wednesday hit a major milestone after collecting more than Sh900 million in one day, months after President William Ruto ordered all services to be paid through a single pay bill number.

“The latest data from the online access and payment platform for government services shows that Sh903.6 million was collected on Wednesday, December 20, 2023,” a statement by Immigration and Citizen Services Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said.

The PS said the government collected an average of Sh300 million a day in November.

According to Prof Bitok, out of the Sh903.6 million, Sh680 million was collected in Kenyan currency while the balance --$1,446,595 (Sh223.7 million)-- was paid in US dollars.

“The figure marks a steady rise in monies collected. The programme was intended to inject better management and transparency in revenue collection and to stem leakages from numerous collection points,” the PS said.

President Ruto has directed that all payments for government services be made through Pay bill number 222222.

PS Bitok said 11 million users are already using the platform, with about 5,000 new users added daily.

The government is projecting to collect Sh4.2 billion per day by December 2024 following the onboarding of government services onto the eCitizen platform.

This will see the state collect Sh1.4 trillion by December next year, Business Daily has established.

