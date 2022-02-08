Economy Three Cabinet secretaries resign to run for gubernatorial seats

Devolution Cabinet Secretary (CS) Charles Keter. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary Devolution Cabinet Secretary (CS) Charles Keter has resigned to vie for the Kericho gubernatorial seat in the August 9 polls.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, Mr Keter said that he will relinquish his position with immediate effect after serving in government as a cabinet Secretary since 2015.

The law requires government officials eying elective seats to vacate office on or before February 9.

Three Cabinet Secretaries in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration on Tuesday resigned to run for gubernatorial seats in the upcoming August 9 polls.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary (CS) Charles Keter, Petroleum counterpart John Munyes were the first two to resign to vie for the Kericho and Turkana gubernatorial seats respectively in the upcoming polls.

East African Community (EAC) cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed also announced his resignation later in the day to vie for the Mandera gubernatorial seat.

“I wish to sincerely thank His Excellency the President for according me an opportunity to serve in his cabinet since 2015 when he nominated me to join his government,” said Mr Keter Tuesday.

“Today, however, I’m resigning from my office in government to focus my energy on contesting for the seat of the governor of the great county of Kericho on August 9, 2022 elections.”

Charles Keter had served in the energy ministry since his appointment in December 2015.

Keter, who also served as the Deputy Leader of Majority in Senate for two years, was to 2010 the Assistant Minister for Energy and Petroleum.

Mr Keter was moved to Devolution Ministry following a surprise reshuffle in his cabinet in September 2021.

The changes saw the President move Eugene Wamalwa from the Devolution ministry to Defence, while Monica Juma was transferred from Defence to Energy.

Mr Munyes was appointed CS Petroleum and Mining in January 2018. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Senator for Turkana County for 5 years beginning 2013.

He also previously served in various capacities as Minister of State for Special programmes (2005), Minister for Water and Irrigation (2003) as well as Minister for Labour & Social Services.

He also served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Turkana North Constituency for 15 years from 1997.

Mr Mohamed was moved to EAC in 2018 from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives following a mini cabinet reshuffle by President Kenyatta in 2018.