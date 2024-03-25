Economy DJ Mfalme, six others to be held for further 14 days

DJ Joseph Mwenda Munoru alias DJ Joe Mfalme at the Kibera Law Court on March 25 2024 where he was arraigned over the death of a police officer Insp Felix Kintosi. PHOTO | NMG

Joseph Mwenda popularly known as DJ Joe Mfalme and six others to remain in custody for the next 14 days to allow the police to conclude investigations into the killing of a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer Felix Kintosi.

In an application before Kibera magistrate Margaret Murage, the investigating officer Fredrick Kosen had said he needed at least 21 days to complete gathering evidence before preferring any charges, including murder, against the seven suspects.

Other than Joseph Mwenda Munoru also known as DJ Joe Mfalme, the police presented Allan Ochieng, Eric Kariuki Gathua and Simon Wambugu Wanjiru in court.

Other suspects are Khadija Abdi Wako, Sammy Cheruiyot Rotich and Agnes Kerubo, all police officers attached to Kikuyu police station.

The investigating officer said preliminary investigations revealed that Mr Felix Kelian Kintosi, a DCI officer was involved in a slight accident while driving his Subaru, near Kikuyu Police Station on March 16.

His vehicle, he said, hit another vehicle which had five occupants- Mr Ochieng, Mr Kariuki, Mr Wambugu, and Mr Mwenda.

Ms Wako, a traffic police visited the scene and found Mr Kintosi being beaten. He was then frog-matched to Kikuyu Police Station, as he complained of abdominal pain and was passing blood while urinating.

At the station, Mr Cheruiyot and Ms Kerubo who were on duty.

He was released but on his way home, his situation worsened and he was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital where he was admitted with lower abdominal pain. He died on March 21.

The investigating officer said his death was reported at Kabete Police Station by his brother Reinhard Kintosi.

While asking the court to detain the suspects for three weeks, Mr Kosen said the suspects are likely to interfere with investigations before it is completed. He added that they are also likely to escape if freed on bond.

“That it is fair and just for the Honourable court to grant the orders prayed so that the investigating officer may gather sufficient evidence on this matter including recording relevant witness statements, obtain treatment records from the hospital and CCTV of the crime scene,” he said adding that one of the suspects is still at large.

The application was opposed by the defence lawyers saying there was no compelling reason to keep the suspects in custody.

Mr Mwenda said he has no plans of leaving the country until the matter is determined. He also said he has signed several contracts to perform during the Easter Season, which will keep him in the country.

He pleaded with the court to release him on bail saying he was ready to abide by any condition placed by the court, including reporting to the investigating officer if required.

