Economy DPP says Wakhungu, Waluke sentences fair

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has said the sentences slapped on Sirisia MP John Waluke and Grace Wakhungu was lenient considering that they fraudulently acquired over Sh300 million of public funds.

In submissions filed in court, the DPP said trial magistrate court took into consideration their mitigation and the fact that they were first offenders as well as the money involved.

The DPP says colossal amount of money was lost and the two deserved both a retributive and deterrent sentence.

“We therefore submit that the sentences meted against the Appellants were lawful and fair because they were given the option of a non-custodial sentence in terms of a fine upon consideration of all the circumstances of the case,” says senior principal prosecution counsel Caroline Kimiri in her submissions.

Ms Wakhungu was sentenced to jail for 69 years after the chief magistrate Elizabeth Juma found her guilty of five counts in connection to theft at National Cereals and produce Board (NCPB).

Mr Waluke was equally found guilty and he will serve 67 years in prison if he fails to pay more than Sh1 billion fine.

The two were released on cash bail after spending about three months in jail.

They have appealed against the conviction and sentences saying it was excessive and that the prosecution shifted the burden of proof to them.