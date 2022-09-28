Economy EACC probes five Isiolo county officers over Sh196m fraud

Integrity Centre that hosts Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By ADONIJAH NDEGE

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is investigating the loss of Sh196 million at Isiolo County government through fraudulent payments.

The anti-graft body says five senior officials and accountants in the finance and economic planning department, are suspected to have been used as conduits for the fraudulent payment of the money, which was later shared among more officials including those in senior county leadership.

The commission said in the statement that the fraudulent payments were made into the personal bank accounts of the five county officials on different dates between 2019 and 2022.

“The Commission has written to the County Government, through the County Secretary, to avail various documents required for the investigation, including the relevant payment vouchers,” EACC said in the statement.

The five including Daniel Lenyangume, Monica Rukwaro, Stephen Manampiu, Janet Nkatha and Joseph Mburu received the millions over diverse dates between 2019 and 2022.

EACC says Mr Lenyangume received Sh48.6 million while Ms Rukwaro and Mr Manampiu got Sh30.4 million and 49.9 million respectively.

Sh20.4 million was wired to Ms Nkatha and another Sh49.4 million sent to Mr Mburu.

"The investigation is expected to inform various actions, including recovery of the lost public funds and criminal prosecution of the persons found culpable," EACC said in a statement.

