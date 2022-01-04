Economy Epra flouts Uhuru order on publishing of tenders

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) Director-General Daniel Kiptoo. NMG PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary Epra has flouted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive that requires all State agencies, ministries and parastatals to publish all tenders to an online platform.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu said the Epra did not publish its tenders on the Public Procurement Information Portal in the year to June 2020 and also processed all procurement deals manually.

This was in breach of an Executive Order issued in 2018 meant to allow the public to scrutinise the deals, including the cost and identity of the suppliers.

“The authority did not publish tenders processed during the year under review in the Public Procurement Information Portal,” she says in the report.

“In addition, the authority is yet to migrate its procurement processes to the e-procurement platform and all procurements were processed manually during the year under review.”

The report did not disclose the number of tenders that the Epra issued in the year under review amid concerns that failure to publish multi-billion government deals creates room for corruption in the tendering.