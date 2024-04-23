EPZ apparel factories seek wage increase exemption

Apparel factories within the Economic Processing Zones (EPZs) are seeking exemption from wage increase and new levies, saying they have shed 11,000 jobs in a year after the 2022 minimum wage review.
In a letter to EPZ Authority chairman Richard Cheruiyot, the factories said they lose market share when multinational clients ditch them for neighbouring countries such as Tanzania and Ethiopia.
They are blaming it on “abrupt policy decisions concerning wage and utility increases without comprehensive stakeholder engagement. We highly recommend delinking EPZ from onshore policies as EPZs are technically free zones,” they said in the April 12 letter.