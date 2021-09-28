Ex-IEBC boss Ezra Chiloba appointed new CA director general

Economy
Ex-IEBC boss Ezra Chiloba appointed new CA director generalTuesday September 28 2021
Summary
- Former IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba has been appointed Director-General of Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).
- The CA on Tuesday announced in a statement that it had appointed Mr Chiloba for a four-year renewable term, following a competitive recruitment process to fill the position.
Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief executive Ezra Chiloba has been appointed Director-General of Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) for a renewable four-year term.
The CA on Tuesday announced in a statement that it had appointed Mr Chiloba for a four-year renewable term, following a competitive recruitment process to fill the position.
Chiloba takes over from Francis Wangusi whose term ended in August 2019.
“Mr Chiloba is a policy consultant and principle partner with Chil and Kemp consultancy and an advocate of the High Court of Kenya,” CA said in a statement.
Chiloba holds an undergraduate degree in Law from the University of Nairobi, a masters of arts degree from Central European University in Hungary and a Master of Science degree in program management from the University of Oxford.