Economy Expo grants public access to expressway gadgets, licence renewal

WAmbui Muriuki [R] of KCAA speaks to some of the participants about their products during the transport and infrastructure conference & Expo being held at KICC on July 13, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author

Kenyans will have an opportunity to access Nairobi Expressway electronic gadgets and renew their driving licences at a three-day Transport and Infrastructure Expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The inaugural Mashariki Transport Awards Exhibition brings together government, corporates and small businesses to showcase innovations driving efficiency in the sector.

Officials from the National Transport Authority and Moja Expressway are some of the exhibitors at the event offering services to the public attending the expo.

“Apart from selling these gadgets to motorists, we are also educating the public on how the tolls operate along the Express Way, for instance, the lane that one should use when paying cash and the ones to pass through when they have installed an onboard unit on their cars,” said Moja Expressway official.

The expo which kicked off on Wednesday will culminate in a gala night on Friday where those who have excelled in service delivery will get recognition through awards.

NMG chief executive Stephen Gitagama underscored the importance of having efficient transport systems as drivers of the economy and mobility needs for communities in remote locations.

“Sustainable transport systems and infrastructure are necessary to enhance local, regional and international markets,” he said

“On the flip side, unreliable transport systems would pose barriers to connecting local producers to international markets, which will impact the country’s GDP”.

The awards, which are an initiative of the Ministry of Transport and Nation Media Group (NMG) will feature Kenyan companies only, with plans to extend to other East African countries in future.

“This year we are focusing on Kenya but these are awards that will be extended regionally in the coming years,” Transport Principal Secretary Joseph Njoroge said.

Kenya’s transport sector accounts for 8.3 percent of the country GDP, with the public transport system privately operated featuring matatus, taxis, boda bodas and tuk-tuks.

Matatu operators in the country have for a long been accused of flouting traffic rules what has led to high cases of deaths on the road and the government wants to use these awards as a tool to correct this.

[email protected]