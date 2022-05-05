Economy Eyes on recovery as KNBS unveils economic survey

The National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani during the launch of the 2021 Economic Survey Report on September 9, 2021. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

Kenyans will today know how the state of the economy a year after easing restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) will release the Economic Survey 2021, detailing how various sectors and jobs market performed and offering insights into the post-Covid-19 recovery.

Kenya lifted movement restrictions, curfew and bans on social gatherings in July last year, allowing full reopening of the economy under lockdown since March 2020 as the country battled to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The economy expanded by 10.1 percent in the second quarter last year before falling to 9.9 percent in the third quarter, according to the quarterly gross domestic product reports of the KNBS.

The World Bank had projected the economy to have expanded by 4.5 percent, while the International Monetary Fund said it would grow at 5.6 percent.

Kenyans will be keen to know the performance of key economic sectors like agriculture, which accounts for at least one-quarter of the economy but was dimmed by locusts.

Other sectors of interest to Kenyans are the manufacturing sector, which is expected to produce most of the jobs under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big-Four agenda.