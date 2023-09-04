Economy Firm equips job seekers with supply chain skills

Pamela Awuor Steele, 58, the founder of Pamela Steele at her Mega Plaza office in Kisumu on August 3, 2022. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NMG

By ANGELINE OCHIENG

More by this Author

An organisation in Kisumu has moved to equip job seekers with business skills in the procurement and supply sector using an interactive game.

Pamela Steele Associates is seeking to use the unique game to increase youth engagement in the less explored sector.

A supply chain board game is an educational game that is used to experience typical coordination of the supply chain process.

The game allows a player to use theoretical skills to solve real-life supply chain problems by practice in the form of a game.

The event hosted at the organisation's office in Mega Plaza saw tens of youths drawn from the County’s informal settlement compete for a range of medals.

“Today, 12 youths who have graduated from higher learning institutions are here to face off, this is a platform for them to exercise their expertise in the supply chain with skills including strategic thinking, decision making, management and aspects of sustainability,” said Ms Steele.

→ [email protected]