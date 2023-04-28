Economy Francis Omondi Ogolla succeeds Robert Kibochi as KDF chief

The then Vice Chief of the Defence forces, Lt Francis Omondi Ogolla, before the Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee at Continental House in Nairobi on November 7, 2022, regarding the deployment of the KDF to the DRC. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By Mary Wambui

President William Ruto has promoted Lt-Gen Francis Omondi Ogolla to a General and appointed him the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) succeeding Robert Kibochi, whose term of service has ended.

General Kibochi has retired after 44 years of "illustrious" military service, three of which he served as CDF, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday, announcing many changes in service.

The ministry also announced that the President had appointed Lt-Gen Jonah Mwangi as the Vice Chief of Defence Forces succeeding Gen Ogolla.

Maj-Gen Said Farah replaced Lt-Gen Mwangi as the vice chancellor of the National Defence University.

The changes that were made following the advice of the Defence Council, which sits twice a year, also included the appointment of Major-General David Kimaiyo Tarus as Deputy Commander, Kenya Army.

Lieutenant-General Jonah Mwangi, then the vice chancellor of the National Defence University of Kenya (NDU-K), during an interview in his office in Lanet, Nakuru County, on July 15, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS MUREITHI | NMG

Major-General Jeff Nyagah, who has just exited the East Africa Community Regional Force (EACRF) in the DRC, takes over the Western Command. He is succeeded by Major--General Alphaxard Muthuri Kiugu at the EACRF.

Major-General William Karisa Shume has been appointed General Officer, Border Security Command and Major-General Eric Mbugua Kinuthia the Senior Directing Staff-Air, at the National Defence College.

Brigadier David Kipkemboi Keter has been promoted to Major-General and appointed the Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces, Personnel and Logistics, while Brigadier Stephen James Mutuku has been promoted to Major-General and appointed Senior Directing Staff (Army), at the National Defence College.

Brigadier John Maison Nkoimo has also been promoted to the rank of Major-General and appointed Commandant, Joint Command Staff College.

Brigadier Abdukadir Mohammed Burje has been promoted to the rank of Major-General and appointed Director, Military Intelligence, while Brigadier Paul Owuor Otieno has also been promoted to Major-General and appointed Director, Military Intelligence Corps.

Brigadier Yahya Abdi has been appointed as Deputy Commander Kenya Navy and Colonel Anthony Rotich promoted to the rank of a Brigadier and appointed Commander, Military Intelligence Corps.

Colonel Alfred Mwihuri Gitonga has been promoted to the rank of a Brigadier and appointed Director, National Military Coordination Centre.

