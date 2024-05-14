Fuel prices drop by Sh1 in Epra May review

Pump prices have dropped by Sh1 per litre in the latest review that will be in force until the 14th day of next month.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory (Epra) on Tuesday evening said that a litre of diesel fell to Sh179.18 from Sh180.38 while that of super petrol dropped to Sh192.84 from Sh193.84 in the capital, Nairobi.

The marginal drop came as the shilling lost ground against the dollar to exchange at 134.63 units compared to 133.54 units last month, while global prices of diesel, super petrol and kerosene rose in the global market.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump price for super petrol, diesel and kerosene decrease by Sh1 per lit Sh1.20 per litre and Sh1.30 per litre respectively,” Daniel Kiptoo, the Director General for Epra said on Tuesday evening.

The government has in the past used a fuel subsidy to ease the pain of costly fuel on Kenyans but stopped the scheme last year due to budgetary disruptions.

Manufacturers, farmers and service providers factor the cost of fuel in setting prices for their goods and services. Power producers also consider fuel costs in what is passed to consumers through the Fuel Cost Charge.